A Uist couple are set to re-open Mingary Castle to members of the public later this year, with the historic castle offering fine dining and accommodation.

Colin Nicholson (32) and Jess Thompson (24) have taken on the project to offer fine dining and rooms in the 13th-century castle with plans well underway to open around May.

The castle, which was restored in 2016, is now central to ambitious plans from the pair which has had limited access to members of the public since 2019.

Three-time AA Rosette-winning chef Colin alongside his partner Jess, who is an experienced restaurant manager, will take on the project and offer meals and accommodation to guests in the hotel.

The restaurant will focus on serving local ingredients and seasonal produce with the castle also offering luxury suites. The project will also use local businesses in the area to try and offer cuisine from the west coast, with the project also paying the living wage.

Colin said: “It’s been our dream to run our own restaurant with rooms. Our aim is to be a food destination to add tourism to the local area.”

Jess added: “We are delighted to be creating jobs as a living wage employer in the community”.

The castle, which was for centuries the seat of Clan MacLain, offers stunning views over the sound of Mull.

Mingary Castle will open from April to December and is also available for Exclusive use, or for intimate boutique weddings.

Don’t miss an exclusive interview with the couple in tomorrow’s Herald and online.

Visit www.mingarycastle.co.uk for more details and the Mingary Castle Restoration Trust website.