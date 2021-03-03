THE SCOTTISH Government has granted more than 50,000 applications for the new Scottish Child Payment.

As part of a raft of new benefits from Scotland’s new social security agency, 98,000 people submitted applications by the end of February.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she was “delighted” with the uptake of the "game-changing" benefit - which will give low income families with children under the age of six £40 per month per child.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to our new payment and I’m really proud that 52,000 applications have been approved already,” she said.

READ MORE: Parents urged not to miss out on new 'game changing' benefit

“I’m also really pleased at the number of applications received and I’d like to ask people for their patience while we process these as quickly as we can.

“The Scottish Child Payment is the most ambitious, anti-poverty measure currently being undertaken anywhere in the UK.

“This payment will help lift children out of poverty so we want everyone entitled to this new benefit to receive it.”

Paired with the Best Start Grants from the Scottish Government, Ms Somerville claims low income families will have access to up to £5,200 by the time their child reaches six years old and Social Security Scotland has been using files held by the UK Government to find those who would be eligible and encourage them to apply.

READ MORE: Vulnerable London boy moved to Scotland because no secure units available

Omar Al Hmdan, a father of three from Aberdeen, received the first payment of the benefit last week.

He said: “The Scottish Child Payment will be helpful to families right across Scotland who are struggling or have limited incomes.

“It will help support my family to buy milk, nappies and food for the household.

“I’m very proud to call Scotland my home and that our Scottish Government is providing this benefit to families who need it most.

“Throughout lockdown many families struggled but this support will make a big difference to my family and families across Scotland.”