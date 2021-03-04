Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code and should step down, a member of the committee investigating the handling of harassment claims into former First Minister Alex Salmond has said.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said that he believes that statements made by Ms Sturgeon during her lengthy evidence session on Wednesday were "untrue" and that she previously misled the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Fraser said the committee will now begin drafting its report, but he believes the consequences for the First Minister were "clear".

It has been claimed the Ms Sturgeon misled Parliament over the date of when she first learned about the allegations surrounding Mr Salmond, and also over the leaking of the name of one of the complainers. Ms Sturgeon denies both these claims.

However, Mr Fraser told the BBC that on the evidence presented to the committee he believed the First Minister was not telling the truth.

Ms Sturgeon gave evidence yesterday

The committee is one of two investigations into the fallout of the Alex Salmond affair. A second one, headed by James Hamilton QC, the former head of public prosecutions in Northern Ireland, is investigating whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code.

Mr Fraser said: "Any conclusions that I drew and that other members of the committee drew were based on the evidence presented to us.

"The committee will now have to sit down and agree a report and we're starting work on that this week. "

He continued: "There have been three opinion polls showing that people in Scotland believe by a large majority that if the First Minister misled Parliament she should resign.

"I think the consequences will be very clear for the First Minister if the report makes that clear, and I believe it will, because the evidence presented to our committee - and also, I believe to Mr Hamilton - is clear that the statements made by the First Minister have been untrue.

"With the evidence that's been presented to the committee, it seems quite clear to me what the conclusions of the report should be, but we'll have to wait and see because we haven't even started that process of looking at these particular conclusions."

John Swinney faces a vote of no confidence

Mr Fraser said that the First Minister had not done enough to counter the claims made by Alex Salmond, and had not produced evidence, as he had.

The MSP said: "She denied those claims but the important thing was Mr Salmond was able to produce corroborating evidence from two other individuals in support of the statements he made.

"Nicola Sturgeon .... had no corroborating evidence to back herself up. That is why we are still of the view that Nicola Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code and has misled the Scottish Parliament.

"There is no evidence she presented yesterday to rebutt those claims, and they are very serious claims that a complainants name was leaked by a member of staff within the Scottish Government to Mr Salmond's team - that's an appalling breach of privacy that has huge potential consequences for the complainant."

The First Minister also faces a motion of no confidence at Holyrood tabled by the Conservatives, as does Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Mr Fraser said that both those motions remained on the table.