A SCOTTISH Government minister has lashed out an an MP after he asked about the Salmond saga at a Westminster Committeee.

Ivan McKee, SNP MSP and the Scottish Government's Trade minister, told Conservative MP John Lamont to "get back to the day job" and "stop embarrassing" himself after he asked how he was coping as a minister given the current Harassment Inquiry at Holyrood, and the previous trial involving Alex Salmond.

Mr Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, was addressing Mr McKee during the Scottish Affairs Committee this afternoon when he said: "It must be a really difficult time being an SNP minister just now, trying to focus on your job given a former First Minister has been in court over serious sexual assault allegations, and there's been wall to wall news coverage of the ongoing Scottish Parliament committee investigating the mishandling by the Scottish Government of those sexual assault allegations.

"How are you bearing up Minister McKee?"

Mr McKee said he was doing "absolutely fine", saying: "I'm doing absolutely fine, focused on the day job Mr Lamont. I would suggest that you do the same and stop trying to distract from the behaviour of the UK Government with regards to trying to ride roughshod over devolution."

He added: "That's what I'm here to talk about, not to talk about the distractions that you maybe want to focus on instead. Get back and do your day job."

Mr Lamont tried to ask a further question on whether Mr McKee believes the Scottish Government had failed two female complainants, but he was stopped by the committee chair, veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart.

Mr McKee then shouted: "You’re embarrassing yourself John."

more follows