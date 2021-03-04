More than 5,000 people have joined the SNP in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon's appearance at the Alex Salmond inquiry, the party has said.

The hashtag #Istandwithnicola began trending on Twitter last night as people gave their reactions to the First Minister's question and answer session in front of the committee investigating the handling of harassment.

Following the end of the session many people took to social media to say they had joined or were re-joining the party.

Keith Brown MSP, the SNP’s campaign director confirmed today that there has been a surge in members.

The headlines today in the Scottish papers speak volumes about how impressed people with the answers the First Minister gave. There's also been a significant spike in applications to join the SNP last night, in particular from women. #SturgeonSpeaks @talkRADIO @JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/5uCXjQbzSm — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) March 4, 2021

Great to see so many people joining @theSNP today! We've had quite a few new members join here in Glasgow Kelvin over the course of the day.



Welcome to the team! #BothVotesSNP #Kaukab4Kelvin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💛 — John Cumming (@johncummingSNP) March 3, 2021

Honestly tonight has been an absolute joy on twitter.



Which is a welcome change.@theSNP family is growing with loads of new members who are saying #IStandWithNicola



Just in time to join us in our campaign for #BothVotesSNP in May.



It's coming yet folks!



💛🗳️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/cbyADlFfqw — Rhiannon Spear (@RhiannonV) March 3, 2021

Mr Brown hailed the boost as a "great way" to start the campaign for the Holyrood elections in May.

The said: "In nine weeks, Scotland goes to the polls in the most important Scottish election in our lifetime.

"Gaining 5,000 new members in the last 24 hours is a great way to start our campaign.

"On May 6, together we can show Boris Johnson, and the world, that Scotland’s votes matters, and our voice will be heard."

He added: "Post-pandemic we can put into action our plans to recover, restore and rebuild.

"Plans that include gaining the full powers of an independent Scotland needed to create a country that’s fairer, a nation that truly cares."