IT is five years since BBC Three bid farewell to the traditional airwaves as part of multi-million-pound budget cuts across the public service broadcaster.

The narrative cited at the time was that young audiences congregate and consume their content online and that a digital platform would be the best medium to host its programming.

Now it has been announced that BBC Three will return to our screens as a fully-fledged TV channel from next January.

A quick recap please?

The decision to take BBC Three off air was controversial, prompting a "Save BBC Three" campaign that attracted 300,000 signatures. It was reported that the move would save £30 million a year, helping the BBC to reduce its spending after government-imposed cuts in 2010.

Why the U-turn?

Last year, BBC research found there was a "strong case" for BBC Three to come back as a regular TV channel, focusing on younger audiences.

BBC Three has been the launch pad for several hit series, such as Fleabag, Killing Eve and Normal People, strengthening calls for its resurrection.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve. Picture: BBC

Many of BBC Three's commissions have ultimately ended up airing on so-called "linear TV" – when a programme is viewed at a scheduled time on a set channel, rather than on demand via a streaming service – with the likes of Killing Eve and Fleabag attracting millions of viewers on BBC One.

What's the thinking now?

The BBC has pledged to double investment for BBC Three commissions over the next two years, aiming to spend at least two-thirds of this expanded budget outside of London.

According to the BBC's chief content officer, Charlotte Moore: "The BBC needs to back success and make sure its programmes reach as many young people as possible, wherever they live in the UK.

"So, regardless of the debates about the past, we want to give BBC Three its own broadcast channel again."

Young people?

The channel's target age group is 16 to 34-year-olds – the same demographic as rivals E4 and ITV2.

What are BBC Three's biggest successes?

They include Normal People, an adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel about the tangled love lives of two Irish teenagers, which became a breakout hit during the first lockdown. The drama was requested on BBC iPlayer 62.7 million times last year, more than any other programme.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu/Enda Bowe

Any bragging rights?

BBC Three has won a clutch of awards in its online incarnation, including from Bafta and the Royal Television Society. At the Broadcast Digital Awards 2020 it took multiple gongs, including Channel of the Year.

When can I watch?

BBC Three will broadcast daily from 7pm to 4am when it returns next year.