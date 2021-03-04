The UK Government is understood to have agreed a “substantial” payout to settle a top civil servant’s employment tribunal claim.

Home Office chief Sir Philip Rutnam had quit his role amid allegations of Priti Patel's bullying.

He is now reported to have accepted a six-figure sum after launching legal action against the Home Secretary.

The department’s former permanent secretary accused Ms Patel of a “vicious and orchestrated” briefing campaign against him before resigning in February last year, claiming constructive dismissal and accusing Ms Patel of bullying.

A 10-day employment tribunal to hear Sir Philip’s case was due to take place in September.

However, in a statement issued via the FDA Union on Thursday, Sir Philip said: “I am pleased to say that the Government has today settled the claims that I brought against them and which were due to be heard in an employment tribunal in September.

“This settlement resolves my own case. The FDA is continuing to pursue in separate proceedings the wider issues that have been raised.

“I now look forward to the next stages of my career.”

The UK Government said it “regrets the circumstances” surrounding his resignation but added that both parties were “pleased that a settlement has been reached to these proceedings.”

In a separate statement, the Home Office insisted the Government did not accept liability.

A spokesman said: “The Government and Sir Philip’s representatives have jointly concluded that it is in both parties’ best interests to reach a settlement at this stage rather than continuing to prepare for an employment tribunal.

“The Government does not accept liability in this matter and it was right that the Government defended the case.”

Neither the Home Office nor the union would disclose the amount of the settlement but it is understood to be a “substantial” sum.

Upon resigning, Sir Philip said he had received allegations Ms Patel’s conduct had included “shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands – behaviour that created fear and that needed some bravery to call out”, adding that the Cabinet Office had already offered him a financial settlement.

He later said he was not interviewed for an inquiry into Ms Patel’s behaviour, which found she had bullied staff.

Boris Johnson overruled the inquiry's conclusion that Ms Patel had breached the ministerial code, leading to the resignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Prime Minister's adviser on ministerial standards.

The FDA has now launched a judicial review in a bid to overturn Mr Johnson’s decision to stand by Ms Patel.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds accused the Prime Minister of “terrible judgement”.

He said: “Taxpayers will be appalled at having to pick up the bill for the Home Secretary’s unacceptable behaviour.

“The Home Secretary still has very serious questions to answer about her conduct and the FDA union’s legal case continues.”