IT has often been hailed as the greatest sitcom of all time, but when Fawlty Towers is re-aired by the BBC later this month, racist remarks will be edited out of the classic comedy.

The show is being re-aired to cheer Britain up?

The BBC is running a "Festival of Funny” this month, which features an array of new comedy content, as well as stand-up performances and comedy classics celebrated, including Fawlty Towers.

Fawlty is not far off 50?

Two series aired in all, with six episodes in each. The first episode, A Touch of Class, premiered in September 1975, while series two began in February 1979 and the last episode, Basil the Rat, aired on October 25, 1979.

But in a sign of the times…?

Racist remarks by permanent resident of the hotel, Major Gowen - played by Ballard Berkeley - will be edited out when the series airs from March 15.

It’s not the first time this has cropped up?

Just last year, BBC Studios-owned channel UKTV removed the episode, “The Germans”, from its Gold Box Set of downloadable programmes, saying it contained “racial slurs”. In the episode, the Major makes two outlawed racial insults about going to see a cricket match at the Oval.

John Cleese wasn’t amused?

Cleese - who plays the hapless Basil Fawlty and who wrote the series with his then-wife Connie Booth, who played put-upon chambermaid Polly - said: “The major was an old fossil. We were not supporting his views, we were making fun of them. If people are too stupid to see that, what can one say?” Criticising “cancel culture”, he said: “Comedy's not about perfect people. It's about all of our imperfections and it's not about things going right. It's all about things going wrong.”

It was reinstated?

UKTV later reinstated the episode with "extra guidance and warnings”.

Fawlty Towers is not alone?

Anyone watching Ronnie Barker’s Porridge on the BBC’s iPlayer is advised it “is a classic comedy which reflects the broadcast standards, language and attitudes of its time. Some viewers may find this content offensive.”

Dad’s Army?

In January, viewers expressed surprise on social media after the BBC added a warning to the 1971 Dad’s Army movie. An announcement was made before the comedy classic aired on BBC Two, while viewers on iPlayer were told the film “contains discriminatory language which some may find offensive”.

Jim Royle also got hit with a warning?

The BBC put a warning on an episode of The Royle Family in January stating: “Contains discriminatory language which some viewers may find offensive”, in relation to remarks made by Jim Royle - played by Ricky Tomlinson - about TV interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Blackadder?

The BBC has also slapped warnings on an episode of Blackadder and 1990s US Will Smith comedy, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, due to jokes which they believe viewers may find offensive.

Not all viewers are amused?

One classic comedy fan tweeted: “This is why I’ve bought all my favourite TV shows and films on DVD. These people won’t be happy until every show from yesteryear is removed or edited.”