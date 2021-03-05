Glasgow is at risk of being cut as a host city of a European football tournament due to be played this summer.

Hampden Park bosses insist they remain committed to staging four Euro 2020 games at the national stadium, despite growing uncertainty over the return of fans in Scotland.

With fewer than 100 days to go before the delayed competition kicks off, governing body UEFA has asked each host city – there are 12 in total – to submit their plans by April 7.

READ MORE: Alex McLeish — Tartan Army wait will be worth it

It's been reported in recent days the South Side arena could lose its matches if supporters are not allowed inside grounds by June.

However, Scottish Football Association (SFA) chiefs say they remain in discussions with both UEFA and the Scottish Government to ensure as "many fans as possible" can attend.

Steve Clarke's Scotland squad are due to play the Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden

A Scottish Football Association spokesman said: "We remain in constant dialogue with UEFA and Scottish Government regarding the co-hosting of the tournament in Scotland, given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will continue these discussions to ensure as many fans as possible can enjoy the four matches at Hampden Park."

Today, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin did not comment on reports but in January said he was determined to stick by the 12 city format for the tournament, which is due to kick of in Rome, Italy.

An SFA spokesman added: “We also note UEFA’s re-stated commitment to holding Euro 2020 across the 12 European cities, with no other plans being pursued, and will continue to work towards UEFA’s submission deadline of April 7.”

If the competition goes ahead in Glasgow, it will be the first time the city has staged a major football event since the UEFA Cup final in 2007. This year's Euros will also see Scotland end a 23 year wait for an appearance at a men's tournament.

On Wednesday, Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said being part of the Euros was "a really big deal" for the country.

But she added that fans being able to attend depended on "all of us abiding by the rules", cases falling, and the take-up of vaccines.

"We certainly should be able to celebrate our national team playing in the Euros, hopefully winning in the Euros, and we'll see whether or not it's possible at any point along that road for fans to actually be present to witness that," she said.

Mr Čeferin said: "UEFA is committed to holding Euro 2020 in the 12 cities originally planned. The Euro is the flagship competition for national team football in Europe and is a vital source of funding for grassroots and wider football development.

Aleksander Čeferin

“I am optimistic that things are highly likely to be very different with regard to the virus as we move closer to the tournament and it is important that we give the host cities and governments as much time as we can to formulate an accurate picture of what will be possible come June and July.

READ MORE: Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Shelley Kerr join The Herald ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign

“Fans are such a big part of what makes football special and that is true of the Euro as much as it is of any game. We must allow ourselves the maximum space to allow their return to the stadiums.”

A Glasgow Life spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with UEFA and all the partners to review plans for co-hosting the tournament in Glasgow in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are in ongoing discussions with the Scottish Government to consider a range of planning scenarios and ensure as many fans as possible can attend the matches at Hampden Park, whilst maintaining the safety of all involved.”