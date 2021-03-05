NICOLA Sturgeon is hopeful "relatively minor but important" changes will be made to Scotland's lockdown rules next week.

The First Minister said the progress of the vaccination programme and drop in cases signalled "greater normality is firmly on the horizon".

She said changes could be made to the rules around meeting people outdoors and allowing young people to see friends outdoors.

Ms Sturgeon made the comments at the Scottish Government's regular coronavirus update.

She said: "The good progress of the vaccination programme and also the declining number of people catching or falling seriously ill with Covid should give us all real encouragement just now that greater normality is firmly on the horizon."

She added: "I'm hopeful that next week we might be able to make some relatively minor but I think important changes to the rules around our ability to meet people outdoors, and also to how young people are able to interact with their friends outdoors.

"I think it's really important that we don't get carried away yet – the overall 'stay at home' message needs to stay for a bit longer so that we don't send our progress into reverse.

"But I'm very keen that within that, if we can, then we should all get a bit more opportunity to see loved ones, as the first steps we take out of this lockdown."