Two towns in the north east of Scotland have been left without gas - for the second time in just over a month.
People living in and around Keith and Huntly woke to find supplies cut off in early February and were left without heat throughout the day.
About 4,500 properties were affected.
Today, distributor SGN has confirmed that residents are today experiencing the same issue.
A statement read: "We appreciate residents were without their gas supplies earlier in the year and we're sorry you're being inconvenienced again.
"We're aware properties in Huntly and Keith are without gas. Our engineers are on site investigating the cause of this issue.
"We know it's not easy being without your gas supply and we're extremely sorry for this disruption. We'll be doing all we can to restore everyone's supplies as soon as possible."
Last month, residents were offered hot food and heaters to get them through the cold weather.
