THE SNP has demanded the Prime Minister publish his accounts for Downing Street amid reports of a lavish refurbishment at his flat, and a £12,500 gourmet food bill over lockdown.

Boris Johnson is reported to have spent thousands of pounds to feed him and his family - fiancee Carrie Symonds and their son - during the pandemic, with weekly food boxes being delivered from one of the country's most expensive organic shops.

The PM is reported to be receiving groceries from Daylesford organic farm shop company, a luxury food store owned by the wife of Tory donor and JCB construction tycoon Lord Bamford.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Mr Johnson has received around 30 food hampers, at a cost of around £250 each, as well as more than 100 readymeals prepared by Daylesford's top chef. A readymeal for two costs around £50.

Asked about the luxury food reports, a Number 10 spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “The cost of food for personal consumption are entirely met personally by the Prime Minister.”

He clarified that the personal consumption includes food eaten by the Prime Minister and his family, but did not clarify if this included food for Dilyn, the couple's dog, when asked.

Along with the weekly deliveries, flowers and weekday readymeals, which started arriving shortly after Mr Johnson was released from hospital following his Covid diagnosis, the Prime Minister is also said to be considering setting up a charity to fund the refurbishment of his family flat at No. 11 Downing Street.

The revamp is reported to have been organised by Ms Symonds, however the PM raised concerns over the costs.

It was reported that Mr Johnson complained about the cost of refurbishment – which is now said to be complete – was “totally out of control” and had run to “over a hundred grand”.

The PM is said to have told one minister that he was particularly concerned about the cost of the wallpaper chosen by Ms Symonds, saying she appeared to have ordered “gold wall coverings”.

Mr Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said earlier this week that the reports of spiralling costs and of a charity being set up were “speculation”, while his official spokesman referred journalists to the Cabinet Office annual report and accounts – which have yet to be published.

“That is where we set out the details of what has happened,” the spokesman said.

“Downing Street is a working building as has been the case under successive administrations, refurbishment and maintenance are made periodically.”

Ms Stratton added: “Downing Street is maintained to appropriate standards for the Grade I and II listed building that it is.

“The Cabinet Office sits in oversight of that. As things stand there is already a process in place for maintaining it to the right standard.”

The SNP has now called for the Prime Minister to publish his accounts for Downing Street in the wake of the spending revelations.

Pete Wishart, the party's shadow leader of the House of Commons, said: "Boris Johnson never fails to amaze me.

"Only two days ago, he and his Tory counterparts failed to make the Universal Credit uplift permanent – which could have went a long way in helping the 4.2million children living in poverty in the UK.

“Instead, he decides to set up a slush fund to pay for lavish refurbiishments in his Downing Street flat.

"Not only is that grossly inappropriate – it also reeks of secrecy.

"Unless all of the accounts related to this refurbishment are published, suspicion will rightly linger with many wondering if anything was offered in return."