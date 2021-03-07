Information has been released on how many fines Police Scotland have handed out during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The data looks at how many times officers dispersed gatherings and issued Fixed Penalty Notices under the new powers which were brought in to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Police were given the power to break up house parties breaching social gathering rules on August 28 last year.
Since then, more than 8,603 Fixed Penalty Notices (FTN) have been handed out and 489 people have been arrested.
The worst offending area for this was Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 5,902 people being asked to leave parties since August 28 - and 22,574 since lockdown began on March 27, 2020.
The worst offending local division for people being issued fines was Edinburgh's South East - with 969 FTNs issued.
Check your local area:
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment