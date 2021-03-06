A 16-year-old girl has died in “sudden and unexplained” circumstances following a “serious incident” in South Wales.

The death of the teenager in Rhondda Cynon Taf was confirmed by South Wales Police on Friday evening.

The force said the 16-year-old’s cause of death had not been confirmed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Earlier in the day, police were said to be dealing with a serious incident involving “a number of casualties” that happened in Baglan Street, Treorchy.

Emergency services were called to a premises in the street at around midday to reports of a stabbing, South Wales Police said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in hospital receiving treatment for “serious injuries”.

Police said the incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack and it is understood that those involved are known to each other.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Rich Jones, from South Wales Police, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident which has caused significant shock and concern for both the local and wider community.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to establish the exact circumstances that have led to the tragic death of this young girl.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we can confirm that those involved are understood to know each other and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“There will be a significant police presence in Baglan Street over the weekend but we will reopen the road at the earliest opportunity.

“In the meantime, the support and understanding of the local community is very much appreciated.”

The teenage girl’s family is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and efforts are continuing to contact other relatives, police said.

Baglan Street remains closed as a forensic examination of the area continues.

A cordon was erected around a takeaway restaurant called the Blue Sky, with a small white tent outside the premises.

John Belgrove, a builder, who lives on Baglan Street, said he was in his shed when his barking dogs alerted him to emergency services just after midday.

He told the PA news agency: “I came out and I counted over the next half an hour about 31 different emergency vehicles.”

One neighbour said she saw “quite a few police cars” arrive in the area and knew it must be “something serious”.

Mavis Wakeford, 79, told the PA news agency: “It’s quiet, nothing like this has ever happened. I’ve lived here all my life and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, said news of the teenager’s death was “absolutely tragic”.

“My thoughts are with loved ones this evening. You just don’t think that something like this is going to happen in the Rhondda,” he said.