A large crowd of Rangers supporters have flouted Covid-19 restrictions and gathered outside Ibrox this morning.

It comes ahead of the team's clash with St Mirren expected later today.

Fans could be seen setting off smoke bombs and flares in the area.

In footage shared on social media, they were seen singing about a 55th title which they could secure this weekend.

Social gatherings are still banned under the current Scottish Government restrictions.

Officers are in attendance at the Edminston Drive stadium in Glasgow.

Rangers are just one win away from securing the Premiership if Celtic lose to Dundee United in their match on Sunday.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously criticised fans for gathering in large numbers.

After Celtic fans took part in a protest outside the club’s stadium in November, she said: “We have advice against gatherings and every day I stand up here and say avoid crowded places.

“We have a limit on people coming together outside… so it stands to reason any group of people that are gathering together in a crowd are putting themselves and others at risk.

“Whether it’s football fans, rugby fans, any other kind of sport fans or just people in general, please don’t do it because right now, in the middle of this pandemic, it is a risky thing to do that puts you and other people at risk.”