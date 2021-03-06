Rangers fans have swarmed the streets surrounding Ibrox Stadium this morning.

Pictures from the scenes show the large crowd in early celebration ahead of a hoped win of the Premiership title. 

Cops were called to the South Side stadium were fans are still gathered. 

Twitter user @rangersnt, from Glasgow, was also there and said: “Outstanding scenes, it’s been such a long time since we have won the league, we don’t want to miss out on one of the biggest moments in our history, to celebrate our teams achievements and (Rangers manager) Steven Gerrard getting us back to where we belong.”

Asked about the coronavirus restrictions, he said: “It’s up to everyone themselves and how they feel on the ongoing situation.”

Fans outside Ibrox Stadium on March 6 (Image: Samantha Mosca)

Fans outside Ibrox Stadium on March 6 (Image: Samantha Mosca)

Fans outside Ibrox Stadium on March 6 (Image: Samantha Mosca)

Scotland remains under strict coronavirus restrictions prohibiting such gatherings.

Fans outside Ibrox Stadium on March 6 (Image: Samantha Mosca)

A banner celebrating Steven Gerrard was set up by the stadium (Image: Chris Bett)

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

