Rangers fans have swarmed the streets surrounding Ibrox Stadium this morning.
Pictures from the scenes show the large crowd in early celebration ahead of a hoped win of the Premiership title.
Cops were called to the South Side stadium were fans are still gathered.
READ MORE: Rangers fans flout Covid-19 restrictions to gather outside Ibrox
Twitter user @rangersnt, from Glasgow, was also there and said: “Outstanding scenes, it’s been such a long time since we have won the league, we don’t want to miss out on one of the biggest moments in our history, to celebrate our teams achievements and (Rangers manager) Steven Gerrard getting us back to where we belong.”
Asked about the coronavirus restrictions, he said: “It’s up to everyone themselves and how they feel on the ongoing situation.”
Scotland remains under strict coronavirus restrictions prohibiting such gatherings.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment