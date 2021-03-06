There have been 555 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 12 deaths in the same period.

63 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 639 people are in hospital.

It brings the death toll – under the measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,421.

The daily test positivity rate is 3%, down from 3.1% yesterday.

Of the new cases, 166 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 91 in Lanarkshire and 72 in Lothian.

There are 639 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 27 in 24 hours, and 63 are in intensive care, down one.

Yesterday, 498 new cases were reported, with 11 new deaths.

1,743,869 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 114,081 have received their second dose

In the last 24 hours, 26,197 people have been vaccinated with the first dose.

The latest stats come as thousands of Rangers fans at Ibrox flouted the current lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

Earlier today, a disease expert claimed vaccines need to be redesigned to prevent widespread transmission of coronavirus variants such as that first found in Manaus, Brazil.

Professor Ravindra Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said it was “fantastic” that the mystery person infected with the Manaus variant had been found.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.