There have been no arrests following a large gathering of Rangers supporters in Glasgow.
A top Glasgow cop has urged people to follow coronavirus restrictions that prohibit gatherings.
Fans swarmed to Ibrox Stadium just after 10am on Saturday.
Footage and pictures from the scene showed the crowd using smoke bombs and flares outside the stadium.
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: "About 10 am today, 6 March 2021 a large number of supporters gathered outside Ibrox Stadium and a number of pyrotechnic devices were set off.
"I would remind supporters that in line with current Scottish Government Coronavirus guidelines, all gatherings are currently prohibited and we would urge members of the public to comply with these restrictions."
A policing plan was in place ahead of the clash between St Mirren and Rangers.
"Our priority is public safety and an appropriate policing plan was in place and officers engaged with those present to explain and encourage compliance with restrictions."
