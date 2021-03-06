A man has been arrested in Dundee in connection with the disappearance of a woman and two children.
A 50-year-old has now been arrested following an appeal from Avon and Somerset Police issued to trace 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and two children from South Gloucestershire.
Officers looking into the disappearance entered a property on Troon Avenue in Dundee on Friday.
Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) said: “Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, 5 March, 2021, as part of an enquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman, Bennylyn Burke, and two children from South Gloucestershire.
“As a result, a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and enquiries are ongoing.
"Bennylyn’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and we thank the local community for their cooperation at this time.
"Anyone with concerns or information can speak to a local officer or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1434 of 5 March, 2021.”
