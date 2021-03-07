The Scottish Government has announced a new scheme to accelerate the rollout of 5G, the programme will help identify public buildings where masts can be installed.
Ministers said this will increase 4G and 5G mobile connectivity.
The scheme, part of the Infralink programme, is led by the Scottish Futures Trust and is funded by the Scotland 5G Centre.
Scottish Government connectivity minister, Paul Wheelhouse, welcomed the “game-changing” move.
“The changes in the way we use digital technology to stay connected over the past 12 months have shown how vital reliable digital connectivity is in all of our lives,” he said.
“Continued investment in mobile infrastructure, and the tools to remove barriers and make collaboration straightforward for all parties involved, is essential to Scotland’s social and economic recovery from the pandemic.”
READ MORE: The iPhone gets 5G: Why is it important?
A total of 124 mobile masts are due to be installed in an effort to improve coverage in rural areas of Scotland.
Director of Mobile UK, Hamish MacLeod, which represents the UK’s mobile operators, said Infralink is a “welcome and innovative programme”.
Infralink programme lead at Scottish Futures Trust, Sarah Eynon, said the scheme “offers a win-win situation for both the public sector and operators, but Scottish citizens and businesses will reap the ultimate rewards”.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.