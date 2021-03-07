The First Minister's appearance at the inquiry looking into Holyrood's handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond was still dominating Sunday's opinion page pieces. Here is The Herald’s pick of those editorials.

Sunday Times

Kevin Pringle writes that the performances of both Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond showed how 'accomplished' both are in presenting a case.

"In deploying their evidence in such a manner under many hours of questioning, they also evidenced the fact that they are among the most effective politicians Scotland has produced, in their own or any other generation.

"The bad, or perhaps sad, news is that they were in large measure deploying these skills as foes.

"Where once they complemented each other, they are now seeking to cancel the other's message."

Scotland on Sunday

Kirsty Strickland suggests Boris Johnson's defence of Priti Patel over her ministerial code breach for bullying charges could help save Nicola Sturgeon.

"When asked about the bullying charges against his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, he declared: “I’m sticking by her.” He certainly picks his moments.

"It came after the explosive news that the Home Office’s most senior civil servant, Sir Philip Rutnam had resigned from his post and would be pursing a claim of constructive dismissal against the government.

"That case was due to be heard at an employment tribunal in September but last week it was revealed that the case had been settled out of court for a “healthy six-figure sum” that is said to amount to £340,000, as well as Sir Philip’s legal costs.

"This pay-out seems to suggest that the fabled magic money tree does in fact exist and can be vigorously shaken whenever a government minister is accused of wrongdoing."

Telegraph

Douglas Murray says the "nasty, petty, SNP has finally been unmasked" by the inquiry.

"In recent weeks the self-regarding Queen of Scotland has teetered. Her grip on her one-party state has faltered.

"And Scotland's cronyistic political settlement has finally been displayed fully on public view: embarrassing, reeking, putrid."

"The First Minister currently clings to power by hoping that she will not be found to have broken the ministerial code of conduct.

"But even if she is found to have broken it, we should expect her to find some excuse to stay.

"Because demagogues like Sturgeon always believe that the rules are there to catch out other people with bad intentions, not great historical liberationist figures like Nicola with all her wonderfull, good, bonny intentions."