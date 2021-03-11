So how did you end up writing for a newspaper?
I've been doing that for a long time. I first wrote for the Herald in the 1970s and intermittently ever since.
What’s been the highlight of your career?
Promoting Pink Floyd in Dunoon when I was student. As a politician, being part of a successful Labour government for eight years.
What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?
Where I live - Uig in the Isle of Lewis.
What was the last book you read?
The Happy Traitor about the life of George Blake
What are you going to be writing about for The Herald?
My column's tagged 'From the Edge" so it's a view of events from the perspective of the Scottish periphery
What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?
Covid recovery, hopefully, and the scandal of child poverty, if enough people care
What do you make of the government’s (both) response to Coronavirus?
I go by the numbers rather than the spin and on that basis they have both done equally badly.
Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?
The Nationalists are pretty much bound to be the biggest party but otherwise wide open. Scotland needs to decide if it wants the next five years to be dominated by fruitless argument about the constitution or if the powers of devolution should be used to make real progress.
What will happen with indyref2 after the election?
Not a lot, apart from the usual noise and grievance-mongering
Why should Scots sign up for a Herald subscription?
The past year has proven once again that the written word matters and diversity of opinion matters. We need newspapers and they have to be paid for.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment