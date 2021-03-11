So how did you end up writing for a newspaper?

I've been doing that for a long time. I first wrote for the Herald in the 1970s and intermittently ever since.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

Promoting Pink Floyd in Dunoon when I was student. As a politician, being part of a successful Labour government for eight years.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?

Where I live - Uig in the Isle of Lewis. 

What was the last book you read?

The Happy Traitor about the life of George Blake

What are you going to be writing about for The Herald?

My column's tagged 'From the Edge" so it's a view of events from the perspective of the Scottish periphery

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?

Covid recovery, hopefully, and the scandal of child poverty, if enough people care

What do you make of the government’s (both) response to Coronavirus?

I go by the numbers rather than the spin and on that basis they have both done equally badly.

Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?

The Nationalists are pretty much bound to be the biggest party but otherwise wide open. Scotland needs to decide if it wants the next five years to be dominated by fruitless argument about the constitution or if the powers of devolution should be used to make real progress.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?

Not a lot, apart from the usual noise and grievance-mongering

Why should Scots sign up for a Herald subscription?

 

The past year has proven once again that the written word matters and diversity of opinion matters. We need newspapers and they have to be paid for.