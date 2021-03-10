An SNP MP has stood down from his role as chief whip of the party following sexual harassment allegations.
Patrick Grady was named by The Herald as the MP at the centre of the claims, with his party late on Tuesday night confirming an investigation is underway.
Letters obtained exclusively by Herald Westminster correspondent Hannah Rodger detail concerns about his behaviour at the SNP Christmas party on December 15, 2016, at London’s Phoenix Artist Club.
READ MORE: SNP 'protected' chief whip Patrick Grady over grope allegations
The SNP MP was not fully investigated by the party despite multiple reports raising concerns about his behaviour.
Patrick Grady has stood aside from his role as the SNP’s Chief Whip pending an investigation into harassment claims, the SNP has said tonight. It comes after we published details of more claims made against him. Full story in tomorrow’s Herald. pic.twitter.com/q5zZoFMvZZ— Hannah Rodger (@HRwritesnews) March 9, 2021
An SNP spokesman confirmed Mr Grady, the MP for Glasgow North, had “stood aside” from his role as chief whip, adding: “The SNP has today received a formal complaint.
READ MORE: SNP under pressure to suspend two MPs at centre of harassment claims as new witness speaks out
“That now allows due process to take placed and we will not be commenting further while an investigation is under way.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment