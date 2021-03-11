HE is a mythical, primate-like creature of American and Canadian folklore, said to inhabit the North American and Canadian wilderness. Now Bigfoot is becoming big business with a $2 million bounty on his head.

But he might not be real?

Evidently this matters not as many people believe him to be real and, therefore, plans are now in place to make the effort to capture him more official.

How so?

In January, Justin Humphrey, a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, introduced a new bill to the state legislature in an effort to open up licenses for a “Bigfoot Hunting Season”. In a statement, he said that the licenses would be regulated by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission and there would be set dates for hunting the mythical creature, just as there are for other wildlife.

He hasn’t seen Bigfoot himself?

The Republican politician said: “I have been in the woods all my life and I have not ever seen any sign of Bigfoot, I have never heard Bigfoot, but I have some people that I know that are good, solid people who I will guarantee you 100 per cent have said they have had experience with Bigfoot. So, I know there are people out there that you will not convince that Bigfoot doesn't exist.”

So now?

Initially, the idea was to offer up a $25,000 bounty, but the proposal has snowballed and now, anyone who captures Bigfoot earns the right to a $2.1 million bounty.

The main rule is, though…?

…that anyone who captures Bigfoot - also known as “Sasquatch” - must ensure he is unharmed and is also unable to injure anyone else. No laws must be broken in the capturing process either.

So what is the history of Bigfoot?

Similar to the Himalaya’s mythical Yeti, over the years, thousands of people have claimed to have seen the ape-like creature that is said to be between 6-15ft tall, covered in black or dark brown fur and stands on two feet, emitting a pungent odour. British explorer, David Thompson, is, however, sometimes credited with the first sighting of Sasquatch footprints in 1811 in Canada.

Tourism will be the ultimate winner?

As the world tries to find a way forward out of the pandemic, boosting tourism is the main aim for many. Mr Humphrey said: “Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun.”

This is already proving to be true?

Bigfoot Hunting Season is already gathering momentum with tourism officials developing “Bigfoot tracking stations” and promotional items such as novelty licence plates and T-shirts. There are also plans for businesses along the local highways to be allowed to sell annual Bigfoot tracking permits, the proceeds of which would go to local communities.