Only 11% of Scots believe poverty can be tackled successfully under the country's economy, a study found, as campaigners warned progress to tackle the issue has been "worryingly slow".

A pre-election poll of 2000 people found the issue was among the top five the Scottish public believe the next government should prioritise, alongside the NHS, the economy, jobs and employment, and education.

Three in five Scots believe the country's own government has not done enough to address poverty.

The most supported intervention was the concept of a minimum income guarantee –where the state guarantees that an individual's income does not fall below a certain level – more than three quarters (77%) of respondents voiced support for the measure.

READ MORE: Agenda: Is Universal Basic Income the key to tackling care leaver poverty

Poverty was a particularly salient issue amongst young people aged 16-24 with almost 4 in 10 (38%) ranking within their top-three priority areas.

The polling was commissioned by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) which said the pandemic had thrown existing inequalities into sharp relief as well as pulling other families under for the first time "by strong currents of unemployment, ill health, and financial uncertainty". It has urged politicial parties to set out credible plans to tackle poverty in their election manifestos.

In Scotland, around one million people are estimated to be living in poverty, around a quarter of whom are children.

The Scottish Parliament has binding cross-party targets to reduce child poverty to 10% by 2030. Whichever Government is elected in May will be responsible for meeting the interim target of 18% by 2023/24.

Previous analysis suggests the Scottish Government will miss its interim child poverty target by 4%, rising to 6% if the £20 uplift in Universal Credit is cut in September as planned.

READ MORE: More than 50,000 applications processed for new child benefit payment

More than alf of the survey respondents (54%) said the government should do more to specifically help low-income families with children while 73% said they believe poverty can be significantly reduced and this view was held across the political spectrum.

In its latest briefing, JRF sets out several recommendations, including ensuring the delivery of social housing that will bring down poverty levels and action on rent arrears and debt to prevent poverty and homelessness.

Chris Birt, JRF’s Deputy Director for Scotland said: “All parties in Scotland have made a promise to stamp out child poverty.

"This is a powerful sign that in our country, we will not tolerate the injustice of poverty.

"But progress is worryingly slow, and people believe the government could do more.

READ MORE: SNP: Tories must do more for single parents crippled by pandemic

"We need to see ambitious and detailed plans from all parties that outline how they can achieve their promise.

"Meeting these targets would mean freeing tens of thousands of children from the grip of poverty, allowing them instead to grow up healthy, safe and ready to thrive as adults.” t.

Improving support for groups such as single parents or disabled people, was supported by 72% of respondents while increasing the level of benefits for families with children who are in poverty was supported by 71%.

Glasgow Caledonian University hosted an event yesterday involving delegates from America to discuss school meal provision.

The US and Scotland are said to have adopted a similar approach for more than a decade and an International School Meals Day was borne out of joint working by both governments.

Professor John McKendrick, co-director of the Scottish Poverty and Inequality Research Unit at GCU said: “School food plays a critical role in tackling child food poverty in Scotland.

"There are many examples of innovative practice in Scottish schools, and there is political will to strengthen the service but challenges remain.

"Uptake of lunchtime meals is not as high as we would like and there is uncertainty about the long-term impact of Covid-19 on school dining.

"Scotland aspires to be the best small country in the world. To be a world leader in school dining, we need to showcase what works well and learn from others."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: "We have provided over £0.5 billion to support people since the onset of the pandemic.

"We have also committed to two direct cash payments of £100 to support families, paying one in December and the next is to be paid April.

"The budget included more than £100 million additional funding for new pandemic payments which we expect to reach over 500,000 low income households.

"We have made clear our concern that the pandemic has shown the underlying flaws in the UK Government’s welfare system and it is absolutely essential they make permanent the £20 uplift to Universal Credit and extend it to people on other benefits."