KEIR Starmer has demanded MPs should have a vote on pay increases for NHS workers as he directly accused Boris Johnson of “breaking promise after promise”.

During a combative Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader warned that nurses faced a “real-terms' cut” and said the Prime Minister was choosing to “shut the door in their face at the first opportunity”, having previously clapped for carers.

But Mr Johnson hit back, repeatedly claiming a pay increase would be delivered for NHS workers as he defended the UK Government’s spending record and said he would see what the independent pay review body reports backed.

The Government has proposed giving some NHS staff in England just a 1% pay rise despite an expectation from health bosses that it would be 2.1%.

“A 1% rise versus 1.7% inflation rise, that is a real-terms cut,” declared Sir Keir, “and if the Prime Minister doesn’t understand that, we really are in trouble,” he told MPs.

The Labour leader then pointed to the salary hike for the PM’s former senior aide, telling MPs: “They can afford to give Dominic Cummings a 40% pay rise and they can’t afford to reward the NHS properly.

“The mask really is slipping, and we can see what the Conservative Party now stands for: cutting pay for nurses, putting taxes up for families. He’s had the opportunity to change course but he’s refused.

“So, if he’s so determined to cut NHS pay, will he at least show some courage and put it to a vote in Parliament?” demanded Sir Keir.

But Mr Johnson, who noted how the country owed an incalculable debt to NHS staff, responded by saying: “The last time we put it to a vote, he voted against it. We’re increasing pay for nurses, we’re massively increasing our investment in the NHS.

“We’re steering a steady course, whereas he weaves and wobbles from one week to the next.”

But the Labour leader pushed back on the PM’s claim that the party had previously voted against the document outlining the 2.1% pay increase.

Holding up the document, Sir Keir said: “Two years ago, he made a promise to the NHS, here in black and white, his document, it commits to a minimum pay rise of 2.1%. It’s being budgeted for and now it’s being taken away.

“He shakes his head. His MPs voted for it. So why, after everything the NHS has done for us, is he now breaking promise after promise?”

Mr Johnson declared: “He voted against the document in question to crown the absurdity of his point.”

However, raising a point of order after PMQs, Jonathan Ashworth, the Shadow Health Secretary, accused Mr Johnson of misleading MPs.

As he rose to his feet, the Conservative leader hurriedly exited the chamber.

“The Prime Minister twice from that despatch box said that the Labour opposition voted against the NHS Funding Bill and the 2.1% increase for NHS staff; this is not the case,” insisted Mr Ashworth.

“Indeed, in the debate, as Hansard will show, I was explicit that we would not be dividing the House.

“So, can you, Mr Speaker, use your good office to get the Prime Minister to return to the House and correct the record?

“And do you agree, Mr Speaker, that if the Prime Minister wants to cut nurses’ pay he should have the courage of his convictions to bring a vote back to the House?”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, noting how it was not a Point of Order, replied: “It is certainly a point of clarification; that part has been achieved.”