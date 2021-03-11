The SNP has been urged again to suspend two MPs now subject to a formal investigation of harassment.

The party’s chief whip Patrick Grady and another female MP are both being probed after a current SNP employee complained about harassment against him.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has alleged that both Mr Grady and a senior female SNP MP, in separate incidents, harassed him and their behaviour was inappropriate.

He has told the Herald that Mr Grady’s decision to stand aside from his role as chief whip is simply not good enough, and he should be suspended along with his female colleague while the investigation takes place.

The man said: "I think this goes to show that there are people in the party that are more protected than others and that I was right that going to the press would result in this finally being dealt with.

"We’ve had similar incidents in the recent past where elected officials have been suspended while an investigation takes place, as that’s the right course of action.

The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour have both expressed concerns about the handling of the claims.

The SNP has insisted that action was taken about the man’s allegations against Mr Grady when the party became aware of them, but is now investigating the claims again following a formal complaint being lodged.

The party would not explain what had been done regarding concerns raised about Mr Grady’s behaviour at an SNP Christmas party in 2016, as revealed by The Herald yesterday.

The formal complaint lodged by the employee covers allegations of harassment by Mr Grady at a night out in London’s Water Poet pub in October 2016, as well as allegations against a female SNP MP, about her behaviour towards the employee during an evening at Strangers Bar in the House of Commons in January 2020.

The female MP strenuously denies the claims.

Annie Wells, Scottish Conservative MSP, said: “The SNP’s chief whip faces serious allegations, and it now appears these are finally being taken seriously by the party.

“But Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and other senior figures also have serious questions to answer.

“When a newspaper reported allegations about Mr Grady on Monday he was not named — and remained in post as chief whip. It took a subsequent press report naming Mr Grady before he stood down.

“It is also now emerging there have been multiple concerns about Mr Grady’s conduct for years — yet nothing appears to have been done.

She added that there were “obvious parallels” between the handling of the allegations against Mr Grady and the handling of allegations of misconduct against former First Minister Alex Salmond, explaining that the SNP “selectively closes ranks, silences complaints and protects alleged wrongdoers, depending on who is involved.”

Labour MP Ian Murray, the party’s Shadow Scotland Secretary, added: “The SNP only seems to act on serious allegations when the press publish them. That is simply not good enough."

An SNP spokesman said: “The SNP has received a formal complaint. That now allows due process to take place and we will not be commenting further while an investigation is underway.”