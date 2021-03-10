THE Statistics regulator is reviewing a complaint made about coronavirus death statistics given by Scotland's National Clinical Director.

The Office for Statistics Regulation is now looking into the complaint made by Donald Cameron MSP, about Professor Jason Leitch's claims on coronavirus deaths.

As previously reported, claims made by Mr Leitch last month were referred to the UK Statistics Authority's chief executive Professor Sir Ian Diamond last week.

In February Mr Leitch said during the daily televised coronavirus briefing that "nobody died of Covid between the 17th of July and the 18th of August, 28 days after a positive Covid test”.

However Scottish Tories health spokesman Donald Cameron MSP has questioned his statement, and said the measure used by the Clinical Director was not accurate.

Mr Cameron said the measure chosen by Professor Leitch was of people who died with a confirmed positive Covid test, rather than a weekly measure including deaths where doctors say Covid was a factor.

He said that in the time period referred to by Professor Leitch, 24 people in Scotland had died where Covid-19 was mentioned as a factor on their death certificate according to the National Records of Scotland.

After writing to Sir Ian Diamond, the UK's chief statistician on March 5, UK Statistics Authority has responded to say that they have referred his concerns to the Office for Statistics Regulation.

In a letter to Mr Cameron today Sir David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority said: "Thank you for your letter to Sir Ian Diamond of 5 March about the references to Covid-19 deaths data by National Clinical Director for Scotland, Professor Jason Leitch.

"I have asked the Office for Statistics Regulation to look at this and will come back to you when they have done so."

The Scottish Government previously said Mr Cameron's claims were "misleading" and reiterated Mr Leitch's statement about Covid deaths.

A spokeswoman said on Monday: "These claims are misleading and we have responded to them already to be very clear that between the 17th of July and the 18th of August 2020 in Scotland there were no deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test.

“Regardless of age, every reported death from this virus is a tragedy, causing grief and heartbreak to families across the country. "Our deepest condolences go to everyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic.

“Last summer we managed to maximally suppress the virus, but we did not eliminate it. That is why it is vital we all continue to follow the rules as set out in FACTS - and we will eventually reach the end of this pandemic by working together.”