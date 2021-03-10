Human remains have been found in the search for missing woman Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent, Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

“We are not able to confirm any identity. That may take some considerable time,” she added.

Ms Everard’s disappearance in “awful and wicked circumstances” are every family’s nightmare, Ms Dick said.

She said Londoners should know that it is “thankfully incredibly rare” for a woman to be abducted from the capital’s streets.

The commissioner added her thoughts are with Ms Everard’s family.

Ms Dick added: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”