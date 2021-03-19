Alison Rowat's been an integral part of The Herald's editorial output since 1998.
We caught up with Alison to get her views on the stories currently dominating the headlines in Scotland, and her predictions for Scottish politics in the months to come.
What's been the highlight of your career?
Covering the 2004 US presidential election on the ground, and being in the room for "that" Obama speech.
What's your favourite part of Scotland and why?
Arran, home to many a wonderful holiday
What was the last book you read?
Rupert Everett's To the End of the World. Another of his beautifully written memoirs.
What do you write about for The Herald
Politics and television
What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?
Covid, Scottish Parliament elections and second Scottish independence referendum, China taking on the US as world's number one power
What do you make of the response of the Scottish and UK governments to coronavirus?
Both have questions to answer about decisions and timing.
Who is going to win the Holyrood election and why?
SNP. Voters don't see Scottish Conservatives or Labour as government-in-waiting.
What will happen with indyref2 after the election?
Matter will head to the courts, then into the long grass depending on recovery from Covid.
