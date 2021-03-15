International rugby star Adam Hastings has joined The Herald's team of columnists - and he can't wait to get started.
He'll be writing about Scotland's rugby matches as well as other topical issues within rugby, and we caught up with him to ask all things sport.
What do you write about for The Herald?
My thoughts on past and upcoming games for Scotland.
What's your favourite part of Scotland?
Edinburgh, particularly George Square during the fringe festival. It’s buzzing.
What's been the highlight of your career?
Playing my first game at Murrayfield for Scotland and scoring in the corner.
How was growing up with a Scotland hero for a father?
Hard at times but in the grand scheme of things pretty cool.
Which other players did you look up to when you were young?
Chris Paterson and Ronan O’Gara, both great kickers and I met them when I was fairly young too - completely starstruck. My favourite of all time though is Dan Carter.
What are you going to miss most about Glasgow?
My mates, and Friday night after games with them in the west end, very fun times.
What other sports do you watch?
Believe it or not, I rarely watch sport, but every euros/World Cup/ champions league for football I’ll watch the knockout games, I love getting into that to be fair.
Where were you when the men's football team qualified for the Euros?
Was in my flat going mental!
