Almost 700 people have been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland during the past 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday was 682 - almost 100 more than the day before.

The test positivity rate was 3.4%, lower than the 5% figure the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the marker for an epidemic being under control.

The number of people being treated in hospital - including those in intensive care - 550.

A total of 512 people are currently on a ward with a case of the virus - an fall of 13 in 24 hours - while 38 are in intensive care wards, a drop of two.

Since yesterday, 17 deaths have been registered, taking the overall toll from the virus to 7,500.

Ms Freeman offered her condolances to the families of those affected, saying "in every corner of the nation this pandemic has brought grief and heartcache."

The vaccination programme continues apace, with 1,844,636 now having received their first dose of the virus - 18,836 since yesterday - while 149,409 have been given a second dose, including 7,976 on Wednesday.

Ms Freeman said that recent vaccination efforts had been slowed by a drop in supply, but this is not expected to increase "significantly" in the days ahead.

A major study into the impact of vaccination on transmission is “very encouraging”, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said.

The study of 300,000 people, led by Public Health Scotland and Glasgow University, suggested there is at least a 30% reduction in transmission as a result of the first dose of the vaccine, while the second dose gives at least 54%.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the Health Secretary said: “It’s obviously very encouraging data indeed.

“We’ve already seen the impact the vaccination programme is having on deaths in care homes and increasingly in the community.

“Today’s study adds to the growing evidence that vaccination can also help reduce the transmission of the virus.”