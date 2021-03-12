A national one minute's silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus is to be held later this month. 

Speaking on the one year anniversary of the first death due to the disease in Scotland, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that people will be asked to pay their respects to the victims of Covid virus on 23rd March - the date which marks one year since the start of lockdown.  

The current death toll from the virus by the Government's measure - which counts people who first tested positive for the disease in the past 28 days - is now 7,500.

However, National Records of Scotland, which tallies those whose death certificate mentions Covid, now puts the overall number at more than 9,000. 

HeraldScotland: Social security minister Jeane Freeman launched a consultation on the new powers being devolved to Holyrood

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman

Ms Freeman said: "Around two weeks ago, we saw the anniversary of the first case of Covid 19 in Scotland.

"Today we recognise a harder anniversary, the first confirmed loss of life in Scotland to this virus. 

"In every corner of our nation, this pandemic has brought grief and heartache over the last year."

She added: "We've been discussing with different organisations and communities how we can commemorate those who have lost their lives.

"As part of that, we intend to hold a national minuite's silence on the 23rd of March, the anniversary of lockdown, and we will set out further remembrance plans shortly. 

"For now, I want to take this opportunity once again to send my deepest condolances to all who have lost a loved one to this dreadful illness." 