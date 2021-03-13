It is twelve months on from what was to become with beginning or heartache and grieving for many families.

The first Scottish death to covid was reported on March 13, 2020 and more than 7000 Scots have lost their lives to coronavirus. Every loss has left a family incomplete, grieving their loved ones memory and trying to find a path through these dark days.

From school sweethearts to beloved grandparents, families have been ripped apart by covid and for many unable to unite in grief.

Agnes Addison who died from covid last year

Agnes Addison, 70, from Bannockburn, Stirling, died March 29, 2020

For Agnes Addison's family 2020 is a year which brought much pain after the loss of both grandparents.

Mrs Addison had become unwell on March 14, 2020 and spent one week at home followed by eight days in intensive care.

She had one son and four grandchildren and worked as a community carer before retiring in 2018.

Her grandchildren said: “She was the most wonderful gran we could’ve asked for. She was the most generous, kind and open- minded person I’ve ever met. She was the heart and soul of the street she lived on and her group of friends.”

While grieving for their grandmother, their grandfather David Wilson died just months later in October at the age of 62.

Keen hillwalker James Yeats who died last April

James Yeats, 58, from Whitburn, West Lothian, died April 8, 2020

Alison Saunders, 64, lost her partner Mr Yeats to coronavirus 11 months ago. She said Mr Yeats was an avid hill walker, so much so they had it inscribed on his headstone.

Ms Saunders said: “While he did have asthma it was very mild and during the time I knew him, 19 years, he never had an attack but took his preventer every morning.

“He had become a grandad to four girls including twins (Piper, Harley, Skye and Summer). They were all born within the last two years so it was very exciting times for him and he was looking forward to spending so much more time with them. Christmas 2019 was the last time we were altogether including his stepson and his daughter Ella.

“James was fun, hardworking, loved punk music and went to as many gigs as he could flying over to Belfast each year to see Stiff Little Fingers.”

She has memories to cherish which include happy holiday times.

“We used to have a caravan down at Berwick Upon Tweed where we spent a lot of lovely weekends and short breaks,” she added.

“James was a great football enthusiast Rangers and West Ham being the two teams he supported. We were lucky enough to get to see West Ham play before they moved to their new stadium.”

Glyn Edwards is sorely missed by his family

Glyn Edwards, 76, from Leith, Edinburgh, died April 11, 2020

Welshman Glyn Edwards' daughter Mhairi Jarvie would joke that her died looked like Roald Dahl character the BFG and at times a cross between Victor Meldrew and Ken Barlow, intelligent but grumpy.

He retired as a Higher Executive Officer in the civil service due to ill health in 1985. His job involved checking the registration of births, marriages and deaths.

He had been living in sheltered accommodation in Leith and was taken into Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday March 22 last year with an infection. He contracted covid in hospital after a couple of weeks, and died on Saturday, April 11.

Daughter Mhairi said: “My brother Gareth and myself were called in to see him on the night of Thursday 9 April. Our spouses were with us, but not allowed in. He was a very proud Welshman, we gave him a good Welsh send off at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, on April 27, with just the four of us in attendance.”

Donald Bagley is fondly remembered by all who knew him

Donald Bagley, 62, Glasgow, died April 23, 2020

Coach driver Donald Bagley was described as a kind and loving man who was always ready to help anyone.

“He had a big heart and his passing has left a huge hole in mine,” his wife Eileen said.

He worked for Parks of Hamilton and was the first team driver for Kilmarnock Football Club who took great pride in his work.

Mrs Bagley added: “I was so overwhelmed with all the messages of love and support from people he had come into contact with, from all over the world.

“Donald loved his holidays and had booked a surprise holiday for my 60th birthday. We were due to fly out to USA on May 1 last year, sadly Donald passed away on April 23. It was sad that we couldn’t celebrate his life the way we would have wanted as only ten people were allowed at the crematorium, although some of his colleagues, friends and members of Kilmarnock football team gathered at the gates as a mark of respect.

“Although we had no family of our own, Donald was particularly close to his nieces, since all their parents have passed away. He told me ‘we need to step up now.’”

Tributes were paid to Nancy Maxwell

Nancy Maxwell, 76, from Bishopton, Renfrewshire, died April 24, 2020

The family of Nancy Maxwell now feel there is a huge gap in their lives.

“We lost our beautiful and kind mum who fought this vicious virus with all her strength but it cruelly stole her from us,” they said. “There is a huge gap in our lives, our hearts are broken. Mum loved life, adventure and travelling and my dad and all the family had so many memories still to make with her. We are proud and privileged to have her as our mum, our angel, our confidant, our best friend. A devoted grandma to her grandchildren, she loved and adored them with all her heart. She is and will be forever the love of our Dad’s life. Our mum touched so many lives and is so greatly missed.”

David Stuart Allan's death has left a gap in his family's lives

David Stuart Allan, 64, from Edinburgh, died April 24, 2020

Widow Glenda Allan described her husband David as someone who made the world a brighter place.

“David was a wonderful, kind husband, uncle, brother and friend who I had the privilege to have in my life for 43 treasured years,” Mrs Allan said. “A true family man, healthy and fit, David retired from his post of 40 plus years as a senior science technician four years ago and was enjoying his passion for gardening, travel and a new-found hobby of running with a local club.

“We have so many memories of trips and holidays to far flung destinations and were about to return to Australia to see our nephew, Stuart, when all plans ceased due to the pandemic."

Mrs Allan said her husband was a kind, caring and thoughtful man, a fact that she said had been reiterated by the many tributes from friends, colleagues past and present.

"These words have encapsulated David, a man who lived for his family. We miss him so much and he is in our minds and hearts forever," she added.

Pearl Paterson is sadly missed

Pearl Paterson, 91, from Largs, Ayrshire, died April 26, 2020

Grandmother Pearl Paterson had many stories to tell after working in hotels in Scotland and joining in the Land Army working on a farm in Castle Douglas in the Second World War.

She moved to Largs and lived there with her chihuahua Flash. She was very proud when her granddaughter Nifemi was born in 2009.

Her daughter Fiona Ogungbaro said: “My Mum passed away last April from covid. She is sorely missed.”

Andrew McGinley, 84, from Glasgow, died April 29, 2020

Married for 62 years his wife and family were the most important things in his life. Born in Glasgow, Mr McGinley worked as a joiner. He died on April 29 in his care home.

His family said: “He is dearly loved and sorely missed by his wife Margaret and children, Mary Jane, (Margaret) Josephine, Roseann, Joan and Edward, his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, family and friends.

“He always claimed he didn’t need to play the lottery as he was already a millionaire due to his family. His grandad hugs will be missed by all. His family motto “hugs and kisses” will live on in his family.”

Jim Russell's last concert with fiancee Connie McCready

Jim Russell, 51, from Glasgow, died May 4, 2020

They attended their last ever concert together on March 8, 2020 and devastated Connie McCready says knowing what would happen three weeks later, she wishes she could turn the clock back.

“We were due to fly out to Benidorm on March 14, however Spain went into lockdown the day before. Jim still wanted to go however I said no. I wish we did as Jim might still be with me as we would have been safe locked in our hotel however it’s all if and buts,” said Ms McCready.

“I knew that this March was going to be tough as its full of lasts, cuddles, kisses, conversation, seeing him awake, the job we did, last concert and first day he took symptoms. There was the first day I took him to hospital, first anniversary and my birthday on March 24, however I never expected how tough,” she added. “It has hit me and so many families like an explosion and it’s only the beginning. Everyone is talking about life getting back to normal when coming out of lockdown, however for myself and many many others we are terrified as our lives will never be normal again. We have lived in our own wee bubble for 12 months now and I know when normality starts that’s when our grieving process will begin which scares me.

“I absolutely love and adore Jim and miss him desperately he was my world. He was an amazing fiance and stepdad to Shannon and Rhiannon. He is missed so much by all of us, our families, friends and colleagues. He will never be forgotten.”

Debbie McMahon sadly died in October 2020

Debbie McMahon, 53, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, died October 18, 2020

School sweethearts, Debbie and Peter McMahon first met more than 35 years ago and were married for 26 years.

Always with a smile on her face, the mother-of-three and grandmother-of-four was described by husband Peter as the life and soul of family gatherings.

Mr McMahon said: “Debbie moved from Glasgow to Hamilton in the early 1980s when we met and we have stayed in Hamilton ever since. Debbie worked at Scottish fire and rescue in Hamilton for nearly 25 years and she loved her job. She was very popular with workmates so much so that on the day of her funeral the funeral cortege was rerouted to pass along the front of the Bothwell road fire station where staff lined the route for a very moving tribute to her. She would do anything she could to help family and friends out and she totally adored the children and grandchildren.

"Debbie tested positive for covid on September 22 last year and spent three days in Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride before being sent home. She was readmitted to Hairmyres on September 27 and almost immediately put on a ventilator where she fought the virus for three weeks before sadly passing away on October 18 just six days after her 53rd birthday. She was the heart of our family and will be remembered as a fantastic wife, daughter, mum, gran, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, daughter in law and friend. God bless you Debbie I will always love you.”

Marie Ward's family miss her every day

Marie Ward, 83, Paisley, Renfrewshire, died October 18, 2020

The grandmother who was loved by everyone around her, was well known for being so outgoing and bringing a smile to everyone’s face. She was admitted to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley last Autumn for an unrelated issue. She was due to come home, but fought covid during an outbreak on two wards. Her family said it was heart breaking knowing they couldn’t spend her last days with her.

Granddaughter Abbey McNicol said: “She is not a statistic, she was a human who had such a huge impact on many people and didn’t deserve to die in such a horrible, sad way without family."