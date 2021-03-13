ONE of the original Brylcreem boys, RAF veteran John Connelly starred in an advert for the popular hair cream and was described as a devoted family man who loved to tell his grandchildren stories.

He developed coronavirus last April and died within a few days on April 23 at the age of 104. Married to Helen, they had three children, Ian (John), Jim and Carolyn.

Daughter Carolyn Murdoch said: “He loved football and was himself a good player. He trialled for Patrick Thistle but before he could sign for them he joined the RAF where he served until the end of World War II. He was in the Camouflage and Decoy Unit OTU 15, stationed in Harwell near Didcot. One of the original Brylcreem boys, he was in an advert for Pathe News while stationed in England. I would love to have seen it.

Read more: Covid one year on: families pay tribute to those lost to the virus

“He returned to Glasgow after the war and worked with Fyffes bananas on High Street for 25 years until he was made redundant."

Mr Connelly lost his wife in 1987 and tried to keep busy, he started an OAPs club, the Cranhill Good Companions and organised outings and trips to Blackpool. He was involved in The Glasgow Old People's Welfare Association and holidayed abroad with them until he was in his 90s.

At one time he was Rangers oldest season ticket holder and was invited to Ibrox for his 100th birthday.

Mr Connelly, who had dementia in later years, was a great family man, loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Mrs Murdoch added: “He would tell stories to the kids about being a sheriff in the Wild West, told us he met Michael Douglas in Spain and danced with Catherine Zeta Jones, I wonder if that's true? There are many more.”

Read more: Lockdown anniversary: momentum grows for minute silence and national day of reflection for lives lost

Due to his deteriorating health, moved to a nursing home in February 2020 and he settled well, but the home locked down on March 12.

Mrs Murdoch added: “We tried to keep in touch via Skype but he didn't really understand it. The family phoned him every day a few times a day but not being able to see him was awful, I was used to seeing him every day, had cared for him every day.

“I received a call from the home on April 17 to say they thought my dad had a chest infection and had been prescribed antibiotics, if he didn't improve over the weekend they were to contact the doctor. Unfortunately he didn't improve and I told them I was coming to see him on the Monday even if it was through a window. I received a call that morning to say he had deteriorated and they wanted him to go to hospital, our doctor agreed. He tested positive for covid and died on April 23. We are all devastated by the way he died. We called him our legend and he is sorely missed.”