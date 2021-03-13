A national day to remember those who have died during the pandemic, and to show support for everyone who has been bereaved, has gained support from the Scottish Government.

As revealed in The Herald this week, spearheaded by Marie Curie, over 100 organisations are behind the day. The movement is made up of charities, businesses, membership organisations, emergency services, public sector bodies, community groups, individuals and many more1. The National Day of Reflection is being held on 23 March 2021 - the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

Since the pandemic began, many have been unable to say goodbye or grieve properly. The Day will allow us all to remember those who have died, and bring people together to pause, reflect and support each other this month and in years to come.

The Scottish Government invites everyone to join together to hold a minute’s silence at 12 noon, take a moment to reach out to someone they know is grieving, and shine a light at 8pm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said: “None of us will ever forget this past year. The last 12 months have been unimaginably tough for everybody, and it is right we pause to remember those we have lost, and offer our continued thoughts, solidarity and support to the bereaved.

“As we remember, we can also reflect on how far we have come in a relatively short period of time, and begin to look toward the future. Because of our collective sacrifice, there are people alive now who would otherwise have lost their life to the virus; and we now have vaccines, offering us hope that we can soon get back to a more normal way of life.

Marie Curie’s Chief Executive, Matthew Reed, said: “We welcome the news that the Scottish Government is signalling their support for a National Day of Reflection on 23 March, on the anniversary of the first UK lockdown.

“The last year has been one of the most traumatic and uniting in modern history. With so many of us losing someone close, our shared sense of loss is incomparable to anything felt by this generation. Many of us have been unable to say a real goodbye or comfort our family, friends, and colleagues in their grief. We need to acknowledge that – and that we are not alone.

“That’s why on 23 March, Marie Curie with over 100 supporting organisations, will come together to reflect on our collective loss, celebrate the lives of the special people no longer here, support those who’ve been bereaved and look towards a much brighter future."

The National Day of Reflection, which organisations hope will become an annual event, will see; a nationwide minute of silence at 12 noon, , and the nation appearing on their doorsteps at 20:00 to shine a light using phones, candles, torches – signifying a beacon of hope and support for the millions of people that have been bereaved over the last 12 months. Prominent buildings and iconic landmarks will also light up across Scotland, including the Kelpies, Wallace Monument and Ness Bridge.

To find out more about the National Day of Reflection visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection. #DayofReflection