GLASGOW city centre could be transformed with mini parks, European-style plazas and pedestrian-friendly streets under ambitious plans inspired by the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Architects are drawing together a post-Covid masterplan which aims to capitalise on the areas's rich history and culture and create more greenspace and amenities to encourage more people including families to live in the area.

In the year the city is due to host the COP 26 climate conference, the environment will be "front and centre" to the plan - those behind it say public feedback shows there is widespread support for less cars.

While retail and the night time economy are key to the area's resurgence, it aims to create a city centre that offers "something for everyone" with more street economy including food vendors, outdoor cafes and public spaces hosting cultural events.

Urban planners say a wider residential mix will help businesses thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic and encourage more development.

READ MORE: Ambitious plan to make Glasgow greener with 18 million trees

The plan includes a mixture of "quick wins" and longer term plans to improve the area for tourists, businesses, residents and students over the next five to ten years.

Glasgow city centre has already seen major improvements with the Avenues project on Sauchiehall Street, which created cycle lanes and landscaping and the dramatic transformation of Queen Street station.

Graham Ross, architect and Chief Executive of Austin-Smith:Lord Ltd, who is leading the project, said: "Glasgow is a great European city and we shouldn't be bashful about what we do well.

"But similarly, there is a lot that we can learn from other northern European cities like Rotterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagan and Dublin.

"Their climate is no different to ours yet they have been in the habit of having a street economy with outdoor cafe and cultural events.

"It's also making sure that the quality of life is such that people are attracted to living there, with good access to schools and amenities. We need to encourage a greater diversity of people living there.

"Retail, hospitality and leisure is all part of the experience but how the city is experienced by a child, by families, by elderly - it's making sure we have a city centre that's got something for everyone.

"It is about better public spaces, better street-scapes and a city that is easier to navigate and more pleasant to walk about in. It's about that integrated public transport, so that could be about more integrated ticketing or better interchange.

READ MORE: Support for Metro is a 'huge step'

"There are already improvements coming down the line and the Glasgow Metro is very welcome."

The project is part of a city-wide long term regeneration plan involving a team of local, national and international experts. The next phase will focus on 'neglected' areas of the city centre including Townhead, Cowcaddens, the so-called Learning Quarter of universities and colleges and Merchant City.

"When you think about it, the assets we have in this area are amazing," said Mr Ross.

"We've got about 20,000 people who live in these four districts. We have an amazing array of higher education institutions with around 65,000 students and we mustn't ever forget that this is where Glasgow started - in the areas around Glasogw Cross and the oldest part of the city.

"We've got two world-leading art schools, the Conservatoire and the Glasgow School of Art. We've got the canal, we've got the Clyde.

"We've got the busiest bus station in the country and we've got some amazingly creative people and scientists."

Despite the constraints of lockdown, Mr Ross said the project had already received more than 4000 online contributions from the public on the changes people would like to see and a series of workshops are due to get underway this week.

READ MORE: Stuart Patrick: Road map concerns must be addressed

"People are telling us the want to see the high street improved and less dominated by traffic. The city centre does not have much in the way of good, quality green open space and there is vacant and derelict land and there is space that under-occupied."

He said there had been a lot of conversations about how to encourage less reliance on cars, while also making sure that those who need to need to use their own vehicles can still access the city centre.

Rotterdam-based firm MVRDV has also been involved in the plan to transform the area. It was behind the city's unique Market Hall which combines residential apartments with office accommodation, shops, restaurants and a fresh food and flower market in the heart of the city.

Professor Winy Maas, director of the firm, has said Glasgow city centre is still characterised by vacant buildings, inefficient use of public space, car-dominated streets and a lack of green space.

He said: "My own city of Rotterdam shares many of Glasgow’s challenges, yet today it is a lively city; and importantly, it's a place that works effectively for its inhabitants in terms of environment, health, wellbeing and culture, while also appealing to visitors."

"A key initiative was to change the perception of the River Maas; as a port, it had once been the economic engine of the city, now it is the heart that underpins Rotterdam’s renewed cultural identity."

To find out more about the public engagement events taking place go to www.glasgowcitycentrestrategy.com/city-centre-workshops