Great grandfather George Dakers had tested negative for covid on three separate occasions while he was being treated in Glasgow Royal Infirmary last year.

However, on the day the 89-year-old, who had loved in Glasgow and Dunoon, was due to be discharged, his test result came back positive.

Daughter Lynn O’Keefe said: “Dad was then transferred to the Covid ward where he tragically passed away that same evening on October 21, 2020.

“We later found out the nurse who had been treating my dad on the non covid ward sadly also had the virus. I was told by the hospital that nursing staff were only being tested if and when they displayed any covid symptoms.

“He was a wonderful dad, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather who was loved and missed by all who knew him.”

George Dakers died in hospital - he had been due to go home

The family were to receive more bad news.

“My 54-year-old cousin also passed away with hospital acquired covid within two weeks of my father in the same hospital, " added Ms O'Keefe. "It does make me angry - my dad and my cousin should have been kept safe within the hospital, instead they contracted covid."

Age was no barrier for Walentyna Alimowska who loved nothing better than to catch up with friends and family around the world on social media.

The 82-year-old, originally from Poland, but latterly living in Edinburgh died from covid on February 14 on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Daughter Dorota Alimowska-Choma said: “She was ill for almost two weeks and spend six days at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.

“We were best friends and despite the fact she was 82, she used social media with no problem Facebook, Instagram and communicated with her many friends around the world as she lived in different countries.

“She was loved by many... because she loved people so much with her kind heart.”

Dorota with her mum Walentyna Alimowska

Her mother’s death has left her heartbroken and it is made all the harder with travel restrictions in place she can’t she her siblings.

She added: “I have three older brothers living in different continents, and at this time we are not able to spend this difficult time together. They even watched the funeral of our dear mum online.

“My husband and I spent her last days with her and it was traumatic experience to see her struggling to breathe. I’ve held her hand when she took her last breath. I loved her so much... words can’t describe how I feel now without her.”