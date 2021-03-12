Hundreds of civil servants are set to move to Scotland under new plans to open a secondary headquarters of the Cabinet Office in Glasgow.
At least 500 officials in Michael Gove’s department are expected to be relocated by 2024, according to a report in the Financial Times.
The paper said that Alex Chisholm, permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, outlined plans to staff.
READ MORE: Women urged not to attend Scottish vigils paying tribute to Sarah Everard
He said: “As a department with a key responsibility for the union, it is particularly appropriate that we move to strengthen our presence and commitment in Scotland.”
It is the latest Whitehall department to see staff moved out of London under the Government’s bid to “level up” opportunity and jobs across the UK.
Earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that hundreds of Treasury jobs would be moved to Darlington, while Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a second headquarters of his department would be set up in Wolverhampton.
READ MORE: BBC show 'The Mash Report' axed after accusations of left-wing bias
A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Decision makers should be close to the people they serve and we want to see opportunity, jobs and investment fairly distributed across the country.
“That’s why we’ve committed to relocating Civil Service roles out of central London, building on the thousands of civil servants we already have working across the United Kingdom.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment