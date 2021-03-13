Homes have been evacuated in Milnathort after reports of an unexploded bomb.

Police cordoned off an area on Victoria Avenue in Milnathort while specialist teams investigated.

The item, believed to be an unexploded ordnance device, was found on Friday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Milnathort after what is believed to be an unexploded ordnance device was found in the Victoria Avenue area.

“A cordon remains in place while specialist teams examine the item. A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Around three police vans were on the scene as well as other police vehicles, with a further emergency service vehicle arriving on the scene just after 7pm.

Daniel Webster and Stewart Brown found the device on Friday while renovating the back garden of a home owned by Mr Webster.

Mr Webster described the device as being about a foot long and with “1918” printed on the side.

He told the Perth and Kinross Courier: “It was under a shed. We moved it with our foot a bit when we saw it and it was quite heavy.

”We called the police and they told us to leave it alone and then they arrived shortly after.”

Residents were left outside their homes for several hours and were told they could not return for the rest of the night.

Police Scotland has reported that after specialist teams examined the item it was removed from the area.

No one was injured by the incident and no damage was caused to any property.