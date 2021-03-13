Police in Dunfries and Galloway are appealing for information to trace a missing 72-year-old woman.
Joyce Kirkland was last seen on Friday March 12 at 10pm, within a house on Buchanan Street in Kirkcudbright. She was reported missing earlier this morning.
Sergeant Frank Parker, based at Castle Douglas, said: "We are concerned for Joyce's welfare.
"She has limited mobility issues due to problems with her knees so this may be noticeable as she would have to take regular rests when walking.
"Her family are extremely concerned, she has not been reported missing before and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Joyce to contact us."
Joyce is described as around 5ft 6in tall, medium build with grey shoulder length hair. It is unknown what she is wearing.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0645 of 13 March 2021
