The SNP is planning to mobilise a cyber army of activists to campaign across the internet ahead of May's Holyrood election.
Ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections in May, SNP members are being asked to share online campaign material with 20 other people.
Coronavirus rules mean doorstep campaigning is only allowed after April 6, while there are also some restrictions on leafleting.
The SNP hopes to reach 2.5 million voters with a new “digital leaflet” campaign launching this weekend.
SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “This weekend the SNP is aiming to mobilise its huge base of party members to connect, and have digital conversations with, 2.5 million voters across Scotland.
READ MORE: Tories insist probe into Nicola Sturgeon must be published before election
“With over 10,000 new members in the last few weeks alone, the momentum is firmly behind the SNP but recent polls have shown that the race is tightening.
“Every single vote will count if we are to stop Boris Johnson trampling over Scotland’s democracy.”
He continued: “In normal circumstances, SNP activists across the country would be out speaking to voters on their doorsteps, but this isn’t a normal election.
“It’s the most important in Scotland’s history.
“With so much at stake as we look to recover and rebuild from this pandemic, the question for voters at this election is simple: who should decide Scotland’s future?”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment