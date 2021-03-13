More than 600 people have been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday was 639 - almost 60 fewer than the day before.
The test positivity rate was 3.4%, out of the 23,284 carried out, lower than the 5% figure the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the marker for an epidemic being under control.
The number of people being treated in hospital - including those in intensive care - is 517.
A total of 479 people are currently on a ward with a case of the virus, while 38 are in intensive care wards.
Since yesterday, eight deaths have been registered, taking the overall toll from the virus to 7,508.
The vaccination programme continues apace, with 1,867,123 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 156,250 have received their second dose
