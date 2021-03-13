NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has passed the 400,000 Covid-19 vaccinations milestone.

Of the total number, 370,000 people have received their first jag and 30,000 have had their follow up second vaccination. This includes more than 90% of elderly care home residents.

The figure marks a significant milestone within NHSGGC and comes as the Health Board prepares to further increase the vaccine rollout.

Appointment letters are schedule to be sent to the 55-59 years age group next week, with those in the 50-54 years age group to receive their letters the week after.

Dr Linda De Caestecker, Director of Public Health for NHSGGC, commented on the milestone: “We’d like to thank absolutely everyone who has come forward to receive their vaccine so far. To have delivered more than 400,000 jags in arms in such a small space of time is a huge testament to the public’s enthusiasm to do their bit and help stop the virus.

“Our health and social care staff have been instrumental in managing and implementing the rollout– from those involved in logistics and setting up the vaccine sites and ensuring doses are safely delivered, to everyone who has played a role in ensuring people get their appointments right through to those administering the vaccine – we thank you all.

“It has been a mammoth undertaking and we have asked a huge amount from our staff and from the public who have all done their utmost to get us to this milestone.”

She added: “While 400,000 marks a significant achievement, we know much more has to be done, and as such, in line with vaccine availability, we are looking to further ramp up vaccination output across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and thank the public for their patience while they wait for an appointment.

“Despite the successful rollout, it is crucial to stress that everyone still has to play their part to minimise the transmission of the virus by following guidelines. This will help minimise the spread of the virus any further and only when the vaccine is combined with those measures will we beat COVID-19.”

In line with national projections, it is expected everyone eligible over the age of 50 years within Greater Glasgow and Clyde will have been offered their first dose by mid-April.