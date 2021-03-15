The hospitality industry has called on the Scottish Government to “avoid catastrophic business failure” by implementing proposed changes to the country’s Covid-19 levels system.

Various industry groups have joined together to come up with a proposal that would see venues open at the end of April with 10.30pm curfews and alcohol sales allowed with meals.

The suggested framework, which comes after a further two deaths were confirmed and positive cases increased by 484, would eventually see the sector return to normal with no restrictions by June 28.

Economic analysis of the proposal suggests that, when compared to the levels system used by the Scottish Government last year, it could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds more to the Scottish economy.

The Scottish Government said it is engaging with tourism and hospitality businesses on the easing of restrictions but it is still necessary to be "cautious and careful".

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), one of the groups signed up to the alternative framework, said: “Hospitality sector groups have joined together to present a proposal which will provide a more sustainable environment for hospitality businesses as we continue down the long Road Map out of the pandemic.

“With all of the current levels in the Strategic Framework of restrictions affecting business viability across the board, changes need to be made if this important sector to Scotland’s economy is to survive, continue to provide jobs, contribute to the public purse and restart the important role it plays in local economies and the fabric of the community.

“By tweaking the restrictions in the various levels, the Scottish Government have the opportunity to throw a lifeline to the industry and those that it employs as we ride out the storm.”

Comparisons with the 2020 levels system the hospitality trade proposals

Under the proposal, which is also backed by the Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), UK Hospitality Scotland, the Scottish Beer and Pub Association and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), Scotland would enter level 3 on April 26.

This would see alcohol sales allowed with a meal and a curfew of 10.30pm indoors and 11.30pm outdoors, compared to the 2020 restrictions which permit no alcohol sales at level 3 and a 6pm closing time.

By May 17, level two restrictions would be put in place with alcohol sales permitted without a meal and an 11.30pm closing time. Under the previous levels, this would have seen alcohol served indoors only with a meal, with a closing time of 8pm, while alcohol could be served without a meal outdoors with a closing time of 10.30pm.

The sector proposes that level one is then implemented on June 7, with a move to normal licensing hours compared to a continued 10.30pm curfew under the 2020 framework. All restrictions would then be lifted on June 28.

According to a report by BiGGAR Economics, commissioned by drinks producer DIAGEO, if the Scottish Government was to adopt the sector’s plans, it would result in an extra £448 million Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy at level 3, and an extra £457m at level 2.

BiGGAR also claims it would support an additional 31,400 jobs at level 3, with 73 per cent of businesses operating compared to 54%, and an extra 33,100 jobs at level 2, with 91% of businesses operating compared to 73%.

Graeme Blackett, director of BiGGAR Economics, said: “This study highlights the severe negative economic impact that the COVID-19 lockdown has had on the hospitality sector, the businesses and people who work in the sector itself, and in the supply chain.

“It also demonstrates that the changes to the restrictions in the level system that the hospitality sector has proposed, can place the hospitality sector and the wider food and drink supply chain in a much stronger position.

“Adjustments to the restrictions could get thousands of people back to work and allow the sector to generate turnover and contribute significantly to the public finances in the coming weeks and months.”

GVA comparisons between the 2020 framework and the industry proposal

Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the SHG, added: “We hope that this latest research will give the Scottish Government the push to re-address the current levels system which has unfairly targeted our industry since last year.

“All of SHG’s members remain committed to rebuilding consumer confidence so that we can begin trading safely in the coming months, and I am confident that these figures will solidify that trust amongst our customers.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “No one wants lockdown restrictions in place for a moment longer than necessary and we are engaging with businesses and organisations from across the tourism and hospitality industries on a range of issues, including on the gradual easing of measures.

“It is necessary to be cautious and careful in our approach at this time and to prioritise education in the first instance.

“We will provide a firmer indicative timetable for re-opening the economy, including shops, hospitality, hairdressers, gyms and parts of our tourism sector this week.”

The government’s daily statistics for Sunday showed an increase in positive cases from the same point last week, when 390 were recorded.

However, positive cases are down from 639 on Saturday, March 13.

The death toll under the daily measurement now stands at 7,510.