NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of “putting party before pandemic” after planning to put Indyref2 on the ballot paper in May’s Holyrood election.

Opposition parties reacted furiously to the move, saying it showed the SNP’s priorities were “reckless” and misplaced in light of Covid-19.

As revealed by the Herald today, the SNP has asked the Electoral Commission to register two party descriptions for use on the ballot which include the abbreviation.

The party has asked to use “Vote SNP for IndyRef2” and “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2” alongside its name on the voting slips.

It has also asked to register “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister” as a third new party description.

None of the applications, disclosed in an obscure public notice by the Commission, mentions economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Commission has yet to decide whether to approve the slogans, but even if it rejects them for the ballot paper, the SNP can still use them in other campaigning.

READ MORE: SNP apply to have 'IndyRef2' put on ballot paper in May's election

SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell is also due to publish a draft Referendum Bill before the end of the parliamentary term on March 25.

The proposed legislation, which would be enacted if a pro-independence majority is returned on May 6, was promised by the First Minister in last autumn’s Programme for Government.

Opposition parties said the SNP’s focus on the constitution was out of step with the national priority of economic recovery from the pandemic.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “The SNP are going full steam ahead on dividing Scotland with their push for Indyref2.

“Their campaign slogans are all about Indyref2. They don’t even mention rebuilding Scotland or recovering from Covid-19.

“Their priority is clear - Indyref2 at all costs. It’s the height of recklessness that shows an extreme disregard for Scotland’s recovery efforts.

“Scotland wants to get out of this health and economic crisis but the SNP are pushing an indyref2 bill that would drag us right back into another crisis.

“They’re putting party before pandemic and risking Scotland’s recovery.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives can prevent an SNP majority, stop their push for indyref2 and get the focus back onto rebuilding Scotland.”

READ MORE: MSPs standing down from Holyrood to get ‘golden goodbye’ payments totalling £1.5m

MSP Neil Bibby, co-chair of Scottish Labour’s election campaign, said: “After everything we’ve been through over the past year, it’s extraordinary that the SNP wants to put division on the ballot paper.

“This proves that only Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar is prioritising a national recovery plan.

"We will go into this election focusing on what unites us, not what divides us.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of the anti-independence Scotland in Union campaign, added:

“This tells you everything you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon’s priorities.

“The SNP could have prioritised recovery, health, education or jobs on the ballot paper, but it has chosen division.

“This astonishing decision means that voters will have it in black and white on the ballot paper – the SNP’s only focus is a divisive second referendum.”

The SNP has been asked for comment.