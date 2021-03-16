Subway staff in Glasgow have been told that extra services will be running this weekend amid fears fans will flout a stay-at-home message if the Old Firm match goes ahead.

Workers are said to have been advised that additional trains would be operating for 'an event' at Ibrox.

The Scottish Government has not yet confirmed if Sunday's match will be permitted to take place at Parkhead, following the illegal, mass gathering of fans in George Square after Rangers clinched the league title which is said to have led to an £11,000 damage bill and a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Rangers said it has held talks with fans and "key influencers" and has been assured there will no problems ahead of Sunday's Old Firm match at Celtic Park.

Both clubs met officials from the Scottish Government, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council last week where they re-affirmed their commitment to press a "stay at home" message to ensure the match goes ahead without problems.

However SPT is said to have received police intelligence that suggests some fans will ignore the continuing restrictions.

A spokeswoman for SPT said a more frequent, weekday level of service would operate on Sunday if the game is permitted, to maintain social distancing requirements.

British Transport Police will be patrolling stations and passengers will be asked to state the purpose of their journey, a policy which was in operation during the last Old Firm game on January 2, which ended in a 1-0 win for Rangers.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith said yesterday that some fans who tested positive for Covid had admitted to contact tracers they were at the George Square rally or held house parties, which are also illegal under coronavirus restrictions.

About 30,000 swabs were taken at testing centres over the past three days, including 12,000 on Saturday alone, the highest since January.

An SPT spokeswoman said: “Working with BTP and Police Scotland, we have been advised to be prepared for possible extra traffic on the Subway on Sunday.

"While we advise all passengers not to travel unless their journey is essential, we must be prepared that should there be extra passengers, we need to run extra trains to keep all passengers moving and to be able to offer safe physical distancing on trains."