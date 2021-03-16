SHOPS, bars and restaurants are set to reopen across Scotland towards the end of next month, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she outlined the country's exit from lockdown.

The First Minister said retailers and hospitality venues will be able to reopen indoors and outdoors from April 26.

However, cafes, pubs and restaurants will have to close indoor areas at 8pm and will not be able to serve alcohol inside.

Alcohol will be allowed in outdoor areas, which will be able to stay open until 10pm. From May 17, venues will be able to serve alcohol indoors.

Hairdressers and barbers are set to reopen on April 5.

The current "stay at home" rule will be lifted on April 2, and all pupils should back at school full-time from April 12 to 19.

Up to six people from three households will be able socialise outdoors from April 26.

And up to four people from two households will be able to socialise indoors in a public place such as a cafe or restaurant from that date.

Scottish Government timetable

Travel within mainland Scotland will be allowed from April 26, and gyms will be able to reopen for individual exercise.

Tourist accommodation can also open with restrictions in place from April 26.

Further easing will take place from May 17, including allowing hospitality venues to open later indoors and serve alcohol inside.

From that date, up to four people from two household will be able to socialise indoors in a private home or public space.

Meanwhile, outdoor adult contact sport and indoor group exercise can restart and cinemas will be able to reopen.

Small-scale outdoor and indoor events will be able to resume subject to capacity constraints.

From early June, hospitality will be able to remain open until 11pm.

Up to six people from three households will be able to socialise indoors in a home or public place.

And up to eight people from three households will be able to socialise outdoors.

More people will be able to attend events subject to capacity constraints, and indoor non-contact sport will be able to take place.

From the end of June, there will be a phased return of some office staff, with a further increase in the number able to attend events.

Ms Sturgeon said delivering the plans is dependent on continued progress against the virus.

This is a developing story.