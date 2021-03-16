NICOLA Sturgeon has outlined key dates in Scotland’s route map out of lockdown.

The First Minister set out an “indicative timetable” for the re-opening of the economy, including things like non-essential retail, hairdressers, hospitality, and gyms.

Speaking at her weekly update on the pandemic in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that current data allowed for an easing of restrictions - howver warned the public the changes can only be made if the data allows it.

Full details can be found on the Scottish Government website

Here are the key dates you need to know:

April 2

Scotland will lift its coronavirus stay-at-home order, replacing it with guidance to stay local (in your local authority) for no more than three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

April 5

Hairdressers and barbers, with shopfronts, can re-open by appointment only.

Outdoor contact sports can also return for 12-17 year olds.

Garden centres (indoor and outdoor) will be allowed to reopen.

Non-essential ‘click and collect’ retail can also reopen.

A return of college students within the top three priority groups identified by Colleges Scotland as most likely not to complete this academic year.

April 12/19

All children back to school full-time.

April 26

The extending of outdoor socialising to permit six people from up to three households to gather.

Outdoor hospitality, like beer gardens, can reopen until 10pm with alcohol permitted.

Indoor hospitality is permitted, without alcohol, closing at 8pm.

Travel within all mainland Scotland is also set to be allowed at this point, with tourist accommodation set to re-open.

Gyms can also reopen at this stage, as well as driving lessons.

Weddings and funerals can hold up to 50 people (including wakes and receptions with no alcohol permitted).

Libraries, museums and galleries can reopen.

May 17

From this date, the re-introduction of in-home socialising could be possible for up to four people from two households.

Bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can reopen to 10.30pm indoors with alcohol permitted and two-hour time slots.

Adult outdoor contact sport can resume.

Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls can reopen.

Small scale indoor and outdoor events can resume, subject to capacity constraints.

Colleges and Universities can return to a more blended model of learning.

From June

From the start of June, the Scottish Government is aiming for Scotland to move to Level 1.

This would allow for relaxation across all areas of the economy and society, while still applying physical distancing.

From the end of June, it’s hoped to move into Level 0.

