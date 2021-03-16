ALL pupils in Scotland will be back in school full-time after the Easter holidays, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The First Minister made the announcement as she set out a timetable for Scotland's exit from lockdown.
Shops, bars and restaurants are set to reopen towards the end of next month, with life returning to near-normal by the summer.
Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: "After the Easter break - which for some will be April 12 - we hope that all children will be back in school full-time.
"Obviously, we will continue to monitor the impact of these changes."
Children in P1-P3 returned to Scotland's schools on February 22.
Earlier this week, they were joined by classmates in P4 to P7, with secondary school pupils returning to in-class learning part-time.
